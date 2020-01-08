Video Falsely Shows Kumbh Mela as Pro-CAA Rally in Haridwar

In one such claim, a video showing a huge gathering of Hindu ascetics is being shared with the message that it shows a peaceful pro-CAA demonstration in Haridwar.

The claim along with the video reads, “A procession of Sadhus, Agoras, in Haidwar in support of Modi's CAA. No one knows where these people live and how they are receiving messages. No stone pelting, No Cruel slogans, No bus burning, No police Attack, No Pak zindabad, No public property damage (sic).”

The video is being massively shared on Facebook and Twitter.