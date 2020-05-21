A video which shows a sea of people in a market place flouting social distancing norms is being shared on social media with a claim that the video is from India. There are different claims with the message with one of them identifying the video from Hyderabad.However, we found out that the video is not from Hyderabad but Pakistan.CLAIMThe message with the video claims that Muslims in Hyderabad have come out to shop as the government has relaxed the lockdown norms.“Social distance norms gone to digs for these pissfuls in old city hyderabad. Madina shopping centre scene. KCR taken dhrutarastra avatar. Home minister is Mehmood Ali taken avatar of Ghandari (sic),” the claim reads.Some people are also sharing the same video claiming it to be from Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai and Chandni Chowk in Delhi.Old Image Shared as Priyanka Gandhi’s Buses for Migrants in UPWHAT WE FOUND OUTOn dividing the video into several keyframes and then conducting a reverse image search, we came across a few tweets which mentioned that the video is from Faisalabad in Pakistan. One of the tweets was from 19 May and the other was posted on 21 May.We also noticed a board written in Urdu which read ‘Aini shoes’ which is a shop in ‘New Anarkali Bazaar’.We then searched online with keywords ‘Anarkali Bazaar Faisalabad’ and came across a few video posted on Facebook on 18 May which identified the video to be from Faisalabad.Although we were not able to find any verified news report of the incident, but it is evident from the above provided proof that the video is from Pakistan and not India.Sambit Patra Accuses Cong of ‘Bus Fraud’, But Gets His Facts WrongYou can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.