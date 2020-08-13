Video From Jaipur Shared as Condition of Delhi Bus During Monsoon
We found out that the video is from Jaipur, Rajasthan and not Delhi as claimed.
A video of a bus navigating through a flooded street as the water enters it is being falsely claimed to be from Delhi. Delhi Congress vice president also shared the video taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
However, we found out that the video is from Jaipur, Rajasthan and not Delhi as claimed.
CLAIM
In a tweet, the Vice President of Delhi Congress Abhishek Dutt shared the post taking a dig at Kejriwal. The tweet had been retweeted 200 times at the time of writing the story.
It is being widely circulated on Twitter by several users.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a reverse image search on Google along with keywords “Bus Paani (water)” we came across a report on Patrika published on 11 August which mentioned that the video was from Jaipur.
We further noticed a board at around 00:55 seconds of the video which read, “नसियां भट्टारकजी”. We checked on Google and found that it is a temple in Jaipur’s Narayan Singh Circle.
We found another news report which mentioned that this video was from the same area.
While it is true that there were reports of water-logging in various parts of Delhi due to the rainfall, the video in question is not from Delhi, but Jaipur.
