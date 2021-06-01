Video of a Cop Being Thrashed Shared With a False Communal Angle

We also found a report on the incident published by News18 Gujarati, which identified the police personnel as Sunil Singh Chauhan and added that the incident happened in Sola police station area.

The report further adds that six people were arrested in connection with this case. These include Mayur Rameshbhai Rawal, Sagar Chunilal Patel, Dipenkumar Mahendrabhai Maru, Hardik Harshadbhai Thakkar, Kalpesh Chandubhai.

Another report by The Times of India also corroborates these details.

We also got in touch with the Sola Police who confirmed to us that the video is indeed from the same incident. Further, the Cyberabad Police in a tweet also clarified that the said incident is NOT from Telangana.