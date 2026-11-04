Video From Gujarat Falsely Shared as One of Delhi Police Protesting at Police HQ

A video showing a large number of people dressed in khaki uniforms gathered on an open ground and raising slogans is being widely shared on social media.
The claim: Those sharing this video have claimed that it shows Delhi Police personnel protesting outside their headquarters in Delhi.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral video, which led us to a Facebook post sharing the same visuals.
This post carried the hashtag '#Gandhinagar' and had text in Gujarati, which read 'Satyagraha Chhavni Gandhinagar'.
Taking a cue from this, we re-ran the reverse image search, supplementing the search with the keyword 'Gandhinagar'.
This led us to a video resembling the one in the viral claim, shared by Rajkot Mirror News, which specified that the videos showed Gujarat's forest guards and forest workers' holding a strike.
A further keyword search showed us a report by Indian Express, which mentioned that "around 3,000 frontline staff deployed in Gujarat’s forests" had been protesting in Gandhinagar's Satyagraha Chhavni for six days, demanding better pay, a risk allowance, among other things.
Using these details, we geolocated the protest site and found that it was in Gandhinagar's Sector 6.
On comparing the area's street view to the visuals in the claim, we were able to confirm that the video was indeed taken in Gandhinagar, and not Delhi as claimed.
Conclusion: A video of Gujarat's Forest Department personnel protesting in Gandhinagar is being falsely shared as one of the Delhi Police protesting outside their headquarters.
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