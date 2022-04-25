Video Showing People Pelting Stones at a Train Shared With a False Communal Spin

A video, which shows people pelting stones at a train has gone viral with a claim that it shows people from the Muslim community agitated after the train's horn disturbed their namaz (prayer).

However, we found that the video was from 12 April and showed an incident of stone-pelting between two groups of students at Perambur railway station in Chennai. News reports on the incident didn't mention anything about the incident being communal and the railway police too denied the claims made in the viral posts.