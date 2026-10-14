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Unrelated Video From Assam Falsely Shared To Show Anti-CEC Protests in Delhi

We found out that the video was shot in Tinsukia, Assam and is not from Delhi.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters gathering in Delhi despite the 'restrictions that were imposed'.

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video shows visuals from Tinsukia in Assam.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a Facebook video posted in October 2025, showing the same location.

  • According to the caption, it shows a rally in Tinsukia, Assam, where tribals reportedly took to the streets demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, land rights and increased daily wages.

  • A video uploaded on X shared the same visuals as the viral video with the caption, "A Transformed Assam: Hail Mother Durga".

  • The visuals of the video match the viral claim.

    (Source: X/Screenshot)

  • We were also able to geolocate the area on Google Maps and confirm that it matches the visuals in the video.

  • This proves that the visuals show Tinsukia, Assam.

PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating that the claim is fake, as the video dates back to October 2025 and is from Assam.

Conclusion: While we could not establish the context of the video, we can confirm that it shows Tinsukia, Assam and not protesters gathering in Delhi.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Assam   Tinsukia   Webqoof 

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