Unrelated Video From Assam Falsely Shared To Show Anti-CEC Protests in Delhi

A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters gathering in Delhi despite the 'restrictions that were imposed'.
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video shows visuals from Tinsukia in Assam.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a Facebook video posted in , showing the same location.
According to the caption, it shows a rally in Tinsukia, Assam, where tribals reportedly took to the streets demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, land rights and increased daily wages.
A video uploaded on X shared the same visuals as the viral video with the caption, "A Transformed Assam: Hail Mother Durga".
The visuals of the video match the viral claim.
(Source: X/Screenshot)
We were also able to geolocate the area on Google Maps and confirm that it matches the visuals in the video.
This proves that the visuals show Tinsukia, Assam.
PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating that the claim is fake, as the video dates back to and is from Assam.
Conclusion: While we could not establish the context of the video, we can confirm that it shows Tinsukia, Assam and not protesters gathering in Delhi.
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