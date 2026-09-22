Video Game Footage Falsely Claimed To Show IAF Fighter Jet Crash During Landing

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet crash during landing due to pilot error.
What is the claim?: The video's caption reads, "An IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashed during landing due to pilot error. No casualties reported. IAF is keeping it quiet as fighter jets keep getting lost at a high rate. IAF is getting failure every time."
The video, uploaded on X, garnered over 13 Lakh views.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a Facebook reel carrying similar visuals.
According to the video's caption, it shows Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) from a video game.
We found a video uploaded to YouTube that also carries similar visuals.
The video, uploaded on , is captioned, "This is a gaming content of war thunder"
War Thunder is a combat video game involving military vehicles.
PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating that the claim is fake, as the footage is actually from a video game called 'War Thunder'.
Conclusion: The video does not show an actual fighter jet crash, and is from a video game called 'War Thunder'.
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