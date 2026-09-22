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Video Game Footage Falsely Claimed To Show IAF Fighter Jet Crash During Landing

We found out that the footage is from a video game called "War Thunder".

Anika K
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WebQoof
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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet crash during landing due to pilot error.

What is the claim?: The video's caption reads, "An IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashed during landing due to pilot error. No casualties reported. IAF is keeping it quiet as fighter jets keep getting lost at a high rate. IAF is getting failure every time."

  • The video, uploaded on X, garnered over 13 Lakh views.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The visuals are from a video game called 'War Thunder'.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a Facebook reel carrying similar visuals.

  • According to the video's caption, it shows Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) from a video game.

  • We found a video uploaded to YouTube that also carries similar visuals.

  • The video, uploaded on 22 July, is captioned, "This is a gaming content of war thunder"

  • War Thunder is a combat video game involving military vehicles.

PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating that the claim is fake, as the footage is actually from a video game called 'War Thunder'.

Conclusion: The video does not show an actual fighter jet crash, and is from a video game called 'War Thunder'.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  IAF FIghter Plane   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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