Old Video Goes Viral as Elephants Running to Safety Before Landslide Hit Wayanad

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video on Google and came across a video shared on Instagram.
This was shared on 12 January, which predates the landslides that happened on 30 July in Wayanad.
We also noticed '@wayanadan' watermark on the video and taking a cue, we found the same video on this account on Instagram.
This too, was shared on 12 January and the caption carried hashtags including 'Wayanad'.
We also reached out to the user, who clarified that this video is from a village named Meppadi in Kerala and is unrelated to the Wayanad landslides, as it was recorded in January.
The user also said that such instances are common and there wasn't anything unusual about elephants crossing the roads.
Conclusion: Although the context of the viral video in unclear, it is definitely unrelated to the recent Wayanad landslides.
