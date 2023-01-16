Fact-Check: Video of Plane Crashing in Front of Car Is Not From Nepal
The video has been on the internet since 2013 and reportedly shows an American cargo ship crashing in Afghanistan.
A Yeti airlines aircraft flying from Nepal's Kathmandu to Pokhara crashed on 15 January. A video is being shared on social media, as a clip of this crash.
What is the claim?: Social media users are sharing a video of a large aircraft crashing and going up in flames in front of a moving car with text that reads, "My condolences to the families of the ones who lost their lives in the tragic accident."
Is it true?: No, the video has been on the internet since at least 2013 and reportedly shows an American cargo plane crashing at the Bagram air base in Afghanistan.
How did we find out?: Using InVID,a video verification tool, we divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and conducted a reverse image search.
This led us to a report dated 1 May 2013 published by The Guardian, which carried a longer version of the viral video.
According to this video's description, the video is that of an American 747 cargo plane that crashed after taking off at Afghanistan's Bagram air base.
It also mentioned that all seven American members of the flight team died in the crash.
We found a video of the crash on CNN as well, where it was published on 1 May 2013.
CNN's verified YouTube channel also carried footage of this crash.
Conclusion: Clearly, the video is 10 years old and is not related to the recent plane crash in Nepal.
What happened in Nepal?: At least 68 people on board a Yeti Airlines ATR-72 plane, flying from Nepal's Kathmandu to Pokhara crashed into a river gorge a few seconds before landing on 15 January.
The plane had been carrying 68 passengers and 4 crew members.
There were five Indians on the aircraft, all of whom have been confirmed dead by the airlines.
