Did Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani Win the 2025 World Boxing Cup? No!

A video of a a woman speaking to the media about winning a gold medal is being widely shared on social media.
In the clip, she speaks about her previous championship and how she is proud to represent India on a global stage.
The claim: Some users sharing the clip have claimed that it shows former actor Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani winning the gold medal in the 2025 Boxing Cup finals in the 80+kg category.
This claim was also shared by media organisation Sudarshan News North East’s Instagram account, where it was liked by more than 17,500 users.
How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to an Instagram post, that had shared the same video.
It identified the woman in the video as Nupur Sheoran, the winner of the 2025 World Boxing Cup Finals.
Since the video bore news agency ANI’s logo, we looked for the video on their social media accounts.
They too, had shared this video on 16 September as one of Sheoran talking about winning the silver, and hoping to win the World Cup in November 2025.
On comparing photos of Sheoran and Thadani, who is an actor, one can see that they are not see the same person.
2025 Boxing World Cup: On 20 November 2025, Sheoran defeated Uzbekistan’s Sotimboeva Oltinoy 5-0 in the Women’s 80+ kg category to clinch the gold medal.
Conclusion: A video of boxer Nupur Sheoran is being shared on social media where users have misidentified her as Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani.
