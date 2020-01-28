BJP Buying Votes for Delhi Polls at Rs 700 Each? No, Video is Old
CLAIM
A video is going viral with the claim that it shows the BJP in Delhi paying people Rs 700 for each vote ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.
The video shows a woman handing out an envelope, while holding a pamphlet with a person's name and photo. Mentions about a cheque and Rs 700 can be heard during the video.
“This is for four people. This is a gift from didi. Rs 700 for every vote,” the woman in the blue saree says. She also says that the cheque for another person will be sent when they reach home.
The Quint also received a query about the video on its helpline number.
"BJP in Delhi. Rs.700 per head lo aur BJP ko Vote do. ELECTION COMMISSION coma me hai. Spread this vedio with dirty and deceitful game of BJP," reads the message with the video we received.
(Translation: BJP in Delhi. Take Rs 700 per head and vote for BJP. Election Commission is in a coma...)
The video is also viral on Facebook.
This video is being circulated ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, which are scheduled for 8 February.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The Quint found that the claim with the video is false and it has no connection with the Delhi polls, but is something that emerged ahead of the local body polls in Chhattisgarh held on 21 December 2019. The women in the video are not BJP workers from Delhi, but local BJP leaders from Raipur.
WHAT WE FOUND
On looking carefully at the video, we saw that the pamphlet that was being handed out carried the name of a woman. We were able to identify it as Shrimati Kaushalya Devi Bansal.
On running a Google search with the keywords 'Kaushalya Devi Bansal elections', we came across a news report by Bhaskar addressing the viral video.
According to the report, the two women who could be seen in the video are Koushalya, then vice-president and candidate of Raipur's Mahasamund Palika, and her sister, Lalita Agarwal, then BJP district vice-president.
We then looked up Koushalya Devi on Facebook and were able to confirm that the woman standing at the back in the video is her.
The report by Bhaskar further said that the video emerged a night before voting, which took place on 21 December. Moreover, the report quoted both Koushalya and Lalita, saying that that the video was a fake.
Koushalya also told Bhaskar that the voices in the video had been altered and were not theirs, calling it a “political conspiracy”.
Therefore, this is an old video from December 2019 which is being circulated now with a false claim. It has no connection with the BJP in the upcoming Delhi polls.
