That’s Not Assam CM Comparing Modi, Shah to Sholay’s Characters

The YouTube video, which is nearly 1 hour and 36 minutes-long, showed Pradhan speaking on Hindutva. The portion seen in the viral video can be heard from 9:40 minutes in the YouTube one, where Pradhan asked the audience whether they watched the 1975 film.

He spoke about a scene in the film Sholay, where the villagers discussed removing protagonists Jai and Veeru, who had come there to protect them from the antagonist, Gabbar Singh. Pradhan said in Hindi, "This is what the situation in India is like. People want to remove Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, regardless of what is happening."