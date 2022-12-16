Fact-Check: VFX Video of 'Ghost' Flying Over Truck at Night Viral as Real
This video has been created using special visual effects.
A video created with visual effects (VFX), which shows a ghost-like creature flying across a vehicle at night, is going viral on the internet with a claim that it is a real incident. Some have shared the video identifying the location as Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot, while some shared it as an incident from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.
So, how did we get to the bottom of the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and found out that the video is created using VFX.
We found the same video on YouTube shared by a channel called 'Joseph Njovu visuals' on 27 August 2022.
The video was titled, "Witch caught on Camera | Vfx breakdown Cinema 4d and after effects" and it showed a brief tutorial about how the video was edited using special visual effects.
The channel's description specified that the channel is based out of the United States and is dedicated to visual effects from beginner to advanced level.
We found another video uploaded by the same channel where Njovu, the artist, specified that his VFX video is going viral with a false claim that it is real.
He further showed a 19-minute-long tutorial on how he added visual effects of a 'flying witch' to the original video.
We have reached to the creator for more details and the story will be updated as and when we receive a response.
Conclusion: The video that is going viral in India with a claim that it shows a real 'ghost' is not real, but a VFX clip.
