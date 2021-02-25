Old Video of Varanasi Flyover Collapse Viral as Hyderabad’s
Old video of a flyover collapse in Varanasi has resurfaced with a false claim that it is from Hyderabad.
Video of a flyover which collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi is being shared as a recent incident from Bhalanagar in Hyderabad.
CLAIM
The aforementioned video shows disturbing visuals of vehicles crushed under the debris of a collapsed flyover.
It is being shared on Facebook and Twitter with a claim which reads: “Avoid Balanagar Jeedimetla route. Under construction FLYOVER collapsed!”
WHAT WE FOUND
We fragmented the viral video into multiple keyframes using the InVid Google Chrome extension and ran a reverse image search on one of the frames. This directed us to the same video uploaded by a YouTube channel called VOA News in 2018.
According to VOA News, the said video is from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh where at least 18 people lost their lives after part of a flyover under construction collapsed on 15 May 2018.
Taking cues from here, we ran a Google search using ‘Varanasi Flyover Collapse 2018’ and found several news reports which carried the same video.
Clearly, old video of a flyover collapse in Varanasi has resurfaced on the internet with a false claim that it is from Hyderabad.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.