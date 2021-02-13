Khalsa Aid is Helping U’Khand Victims but Viral Images Are Old
The circulating images are old and show Khalsa Aid providing relief material in Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir.
A set of images are being shared to claim that they show volunteers of UK-based Khalsa Aid organisation helping out victims of Uttarakhand flash flood tragedy.
While the organisation has reached Uttarakhand to provide relief to the victims, the viral images are old and were taken in Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir.
CLAIM
The images are being shared with a claim that mentions that Khalsa Aid has reached Uttarakhand. The viral images show people being handed over relief material in deep waters.
The images found their presence on Facebook and Twitter.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We found that both the images are old and being falsely linked to the Uttarakhand flash flood tragedy. Let’s look at them one by one.
IMAGE 1
We performed a Google reverse image search that led us to a News18 article published in August 2018 titled: ‘Kerala Floods: Khalsa Aid Volunteers Help Flood Victims.’
The article carried the viral image mentioning that Khalsa Aid volunteers provided food for flood-affected victims.
We then searched on the social media accounts of the organisation and found that the same image was uploaded on Khalsa Aid International’s Facebook page in February 2015.
The caption along with the image reads: ‘We SALUTE the Khalsa Aid and JKSP volunteers who were the first on the ground helping in the Kashmir floods last year. (sic)’
IMAGE 2
On carefully looking at the viral image, we noticed that the banner mentioned ‘Relief 2019’.
We then ran an advanced Twitter search and came across a tweet shared by the organisation in October 2019. The tweet mentioned that the image is from Bihar floods.
As per a news report by Outlook, the volunteers of Khalsa Aid have reached the affected areas of the Uttarakhand floods to help out the victims. The Twitter handle of the organisation had also shared visuals of the same.
However, the images in circulation are old and not related to the Uttarakhand tragedy.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.