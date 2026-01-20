AI Recap: Fake Visuals Showing Ship Sinking, Fight Among Cricket Teams & More

A set of videos generated with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are going viral on the internet, where users have either shared them as real visuals from an incident or without providing the essential context.

These include a video of a man making a statue of United States President Donald Trump with leaves, a clip that purportedly shows a ship sinking in the sea, and more.

This report will carry all such videos from this week that can mislead other people on the internet. Team WebQoof will consistently update this fact-check story to keep you from falling for such AI-generated videos.