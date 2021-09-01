No, President Biden Was Not Asleep During a Meeting With Israel PM

A short clip and a photograph of a meeting between Israeli PM Naftali Bennett and President of the United States of America Joe Biden are being widely shared across social media platforms to claim that Biden fell asleep during his interaction with the former.

In the clip, Bennett is seen speaking with his mask off while Biden sits across him.

However, we found a longer version of the video on the official YouTube channel of The White House which shows Biden listening to Bennett as he speaks. The US president also responds to the Israeli PM as he finishes talking. One can also notice that Biden's fingers are moving while Bennett speaks to him.