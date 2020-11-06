Allowing Postal Votes After 3 Nov Is No Recipe for Election Fraud

RSS ideologue and a member on the board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), S Gurumurthy on Friday, 6 November, alleged that the mail-in voting in the United States is “a huge election fraud” as several states will be allowing the postal votes till as late as 12 November.

But, Gurumurthy’s tweet is misleading as it does not take into account the fact that all ballots received after 3 November will not be counted. Only those which are postmarked on or before the polling day (3 November) will be considered.