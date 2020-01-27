UP Cops Thrashed During CAA Rally? No, Old Video From 2017 Revived
CLAIM
A one-minute-35-second long video is being circulated on Facebook with a claim that cops were allegedly thrashed by BJP goons during a pro-CAA rally.
The video which was shared on the Facebook page ‘No CAA NPR & NRC’ on Saturday, 25 January, had received over 1,10,000 views and had been shared over 13,000 times. at the time of writing this story.
An archived version of this video can be seen here.
A similar rendition of the message is being circulated on Facebook which further reads, “No CAA, NPR & NRC.”
WHAT’S THE REALITY?
The video is being circulated with the insinuation that the incident is recent and happened at a pro-CAA rally. But in reality, the video is at least four years old. However, it must be noted that the video has not been manipulated in anyway.
The incident reportedly happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur in March, 2017 where cops were allegedly thrashed by the goons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As per news reports, the incident happened after a police team stopped a boy for violating traffic rules, following which the goons roughed up the police.
One of the victim cops, Inspector Sushma Yadav had said that the goons came in a car which had a BJP flag on it.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
As mentioned earlier, the video hasn’t been manipulated in any manner. So when we heard the video, it mentioned that the incident happened in Uttar Pradesh and the cops had alleged that they were beaten up by BJP goons.
On searching on Google with relevant keywords we came across the same report on Business Standard from 2017 which had the same details.
We could also find this video on The Indian Express which was uploaded on 9 March, 2017.
Evidently an old video from Uttar Pradesh has been revived to show that cops were allegedly beaten up by BJP goons during a pro-CAA protest.
