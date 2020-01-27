UP Cops Thrashed During CAA Rally? No, Old Video From 2017 Revived

The video is being circulated with the insinuation that the incident is recent and happened at a pro-CAA rally. But in reality, the video is at least four years old. However, it must be noted that the video has not been manipulated in anyway.

The incident reportedly happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur in March, 2017 where cops were allegedly thrashed by the goons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As per news reports, the incident happened after a police team stopped a boy for violating traffic rules, following which the goons roughed up the police.

One of the victim cops, Inspector Sushma Yadav had said that the goons came in a car which had a BJP flag on it.