Fact-Check: Unrelated Clip Viral as One Showing Muslim Population in West Bengal

Amid the ongoing elections, a video showing several Muslim people walking on a road is being shared to claim that the community's population has increased in West Bengal.
Those sharing wrote, "West Bengal Hindus have the last chance to save their State."
What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a post on Instagram featuring the same video. The video was shared in December 2025.
At the end of the video, a text noting, "Ijtema Dhubri Assam," appeared on the screen.
Team WebQoof then ran a relevant keyword search which led us to a news report by The Sentinel from
It noted, "Assam: Mammoth 3-day NE Ijtema concludes in Dhubri district."
Further, it stated that a three-day North East Ijtema with a mammoth gathering of lakhs of Islamic faithfuls from Assam, West Bengal and Meghalaya, held in the Boter Tola area in Gauripur under the Dhubri district.
Conclusion: The video is from Assam in December 2025, not West Bengal. It has been shared with the false claim that the state’s Muslim population had increased.
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