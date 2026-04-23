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Fact-Check: Unrelated Clip Viral as One Showing Muslim Population in West Bengal

We were able to trace this video to December 2025 from Assam. It shows a religious gathering.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
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Amid the ongoing elections, a video showing several Muslim people walking on a road is being shared to claim that the community's population has increased in West Bengal.

  • Those sharing wrote, "West Bengal Hindus have the last chance to save their State."

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video dates back to 2025 and shows a religious gathering in Assam.

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What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a post on Instagram featuring the same video. The video was shared in December 2025.

  • At the end of the video, a text noting, "Ijtema Dhubri Assam," appeared on the screen.

  • Team WebQoof then ran a relevant keyword search which led us to a news report by The Sentinel from 26 December 2025.

  • It noted, "Assam: Mammoth 3-day NE Ijtema concludes in Dhubri district."

  • Further, it stated that a three-day North East Ijtema with a mammoth gathering of lakhs of Islamic faithfuls from Assam, West Bengal and Meghalaya, held in the Boter Tola area in Gauripur under the Dhubri district.

Conclusion: The video is from Assam in December 2025, not West Bengal. It has been shared with the false claim that the state’s Muslim population had increased.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Assam   West Bengal   Muslims 

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