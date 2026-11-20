A video, claiming to show a former Indian Army officer on trial, is being shared on social media, claiming that he said that lying is a part of Indian culture which is taught since childhood.
The claim: Those sharing the clip have identified the man in the video as former Indian Army Captain Raghav Choudu , who "came to USA, lied about his nationality."
In the video, the man can be heard saying that his parents knew he was born in New Delhi, but when told that he had lied to the United States government by telling them he was born in Nepal, he said, "It's not a lie, it's our culture."
"I did not lie with any intention because that's how we grew up over there," the man added.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The man in the video is Naresh Bhatt, a Nepali-origin man who was convicted of killing his wife in the USA.
The image showing Bhatt in military fatigues is an AI-generated one.
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video led us to a report by Times of India, which carried a screenshot from the video.
It identified the man as Naresh Bhatt, a Nepali-American man who was convicted for killing and dismembering his wife in Virginia, USA in July 2024.
Bhatt had served as a specialist in the US Army's reserve forces, before leaving in February 2024, it added.
We ran a keyword search with Bhatt's name, looking for footage of his testimony.
This led us a news report by ABC News' affiliate in Washington, WJLA, which carried a detailed report of Bhatt's testimony.
It showed that the exchange in the video occurred towards the end of the cross-examination, where Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Sweet had conducted the aforementioned line of questioning around 4:50 pm.
We also came across videos of Bhatt's full testimony on YouTube, which included an hour-long video uploaded by a CBS News affiliate WUSA9.
At the 51:09-minute mark into the video, one can hear the same statements that were made in the claim, about Bhatt's nationality and birthplace.
This confirms that the video in the claim shows Bhatt and not a former Indian Army officer.
What about the image?: We ran the image showing Bhatt in military clothes through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detection tool, which gave the image a 98.9 percent likelihood of being an AI-generated one.
SynthID, a tool which identifies the platform used to generate an AI image, noted that this one was made using OpenAI's tools.
Conclusion: A video of Naresh Bhatt is being shared to falsely claim that it shows former Indian Army officer Raghav Choudu saying that lying is a part of Indian culture.
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