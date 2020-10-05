Video of a ‘Motivational Speaker’ Falsely Linked to Hathras Victim

The aforementioned video is being widely circulated on Facebook and Twitter to claim that the Hathras victim was an excellent student.

The claim in Hindi translates to: “Hathras’ daughter was also a topper when it came to studies. Look at how she is being welcomed. This is the same daughter who was gang-raped and murdered. Her tongue slit and eyes and body bruised.”

The video with the same misleading claim was shared on Facebook by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) worker Priyanka Gautam and Congress worker Saddam Khan.