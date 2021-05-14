Unrelated Video From Egypt Shared As ‘Huge Explosion in Israel’

We ran a reverse image search on Yandex on one of the keyframes. This led us to an Instagram account of makan_il. The video was posted on the feed of the user on 16 July 2020. The caption, written in Arabic, translates to: 'a huge fire caused by an oil spill on the Cairo-Ismailia desert road.’ The video was same as that of the claim.

We then searched for news reports of the story using relevant keywords. This led us to a news report by Gulf News which read that on 14 July 2020, six people were injured as a huge fire had erupted due to a fracture in the pipeline running through the Cairo-Ismailia desert highway in Egypt, resulting in a spill.

Another report by Arab news confirmed the same.

We then searched the news of YouTube and saw the same visuals as that in the viral message. The Sun, VOA News, The Telegraph, CGTN, had used the visuals in their reports.