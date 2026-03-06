This Video Does Not Show People Protesting Outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi

A video showing people dressed in black, appearing to raise slogans, is being widely shared on social media platforms.
The claim: The short, muted clip is being shared with text which claims, "Protestors in Delhi, India, outside the Israeli embassy. Reports of petrol bombs being thrown at the Israeli embassy."

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video shows people protesting the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Delhi.
There are no reports of violent protests outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that the video carried NDTV's logo on the top right corner, so we looked for the original video on their YouTube channel and social media accounts.
The video was shared on their X account on 1 March, as one of Shia Muslims protesting Khamenei's killing at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The Shia Muslim community mourned Khamenei's killing across India, holding marches and protests in Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka.
There are no reports of any protests being held outside Israel's embassy in Delhi or its consulates in Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Conclusion: A video of people mourning Khamenei's killing is being falsely shared as one of protests against the Israeli embassy in Delhi.
