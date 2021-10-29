Old Pics From Tripura & Kolkata Falsely Linked To Recent Violence in the State

A set of photos is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows visuals of the recent violence that ensued in Tripura on Tuesday, 26 October, as Hindu right-wing group Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) took out a rally in several parts of the state against attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

However, we found that both the photos are unrelated. The first image is from Tripura when clashes broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) supporters in September, while the other is from a religious procession taken out by VHP supporters in Kolkata in 2018.