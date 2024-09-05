Old, Unrelated Photo Falsely Shared as Recent One of Protest in Brazil

A photo showing a massive crowd gathered on a street is being shared on social media, claiming to show visuals of a recent protest against the President Lula da Silva-led government in Brazil.
Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), shared this claim on his account on the platform, gathering over seven crore views.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral image using Google Lens.
This led us to an article by CNN, which shared a similar photo in a report dated 25 February while reporting on a rally called by former President Jair Bolsonaro.
A comparison of both visuals shows some similar elements in both of them.
The same photo was also published in an opinion piece, found on regional Brazilian news website Jornal De Cidade.
Conclusion: An old photo showing a rally in support of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is being falsely shared as one of a recent protest in Brazil.
