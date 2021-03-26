1978 Image From Amritsar Shared as Bhagat Singh’s Funeral

A black and white picture of funeral pyres surrounded by hundreds of people has gone viral with a claim that it shows the last rites of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

However, we found that the image showed the funeral pyres of 13 Sikhs killed during clashes with Nirankaris in 1978 in Amritsar. We also reached out to Bhagat Singh’s nephew Abhay Singh Sandhu, who told us that the image was not from the funeral procession of the freedom fighters.