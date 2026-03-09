This Video Doesn’t Show US Army Fleeing Dubai Amid Tensions With Iran

A video of several planes flying over an area is being circulated on social media users with a claim that it shows recent visuals of the United States' army fleeing from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the clip with a caption that said, "Video showing the U.S. fleeing the Emirates. Technically wherever they go the Iranian Missiles will reach them eventually!."
What are the facts?: The video could be traced back to at least January, which predates the recent developments between Israel-United States and Iran that began on 28 February. This makes the viral claim misleading.
How did we find that out?: On dividing the video into several keyframes and performing a reverse image search on them, we came across the same visuals published on an Instagram handle named 'anniibydesign'.
It was published on 17 January and its caption mentioned, "Today is the UAE’s Day of Solidarity. A reminder of unity, strength, and collective spirit. Watching the fly-past sweep over Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Al Arab was one of those uniquely Dubai moments..."
Other versions: We found a video showing visuals from the UAE's Day of Solidarity, which was posted on a YouTube channel named 'Lens360ByAmmar'.
It was shared on 17 January with a title that said, "UAE Day of Solidarity 2026 | Fighter Jets Flypast at Burj Al Arab | Spectacular 4K Air Show/"
Conclusion: While we could not verify the context of the video independently, it is clear that the viral clip predates the crisis in West Asia.
