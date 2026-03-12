Do These Images Show US Army Delta Forces Being Captured in Iran? No!

A set of images that show some soldiers walking with their hands tied behind their hand and kneeling down, while the Iranian flag could be seen in the background, is going viral on the internet as recent visuals from Iran.
What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium subscriber shared the photos with a caption that loosely translated to, "Urgent: U.S. Army Delta forces in the custody of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard."
Are these images real?: NO. All these images were generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and do not show real visuals.
Hints in the viral images: We noticed multiple discrepancies in the viral images, which indicated towards the possibility of the images being generated using AI.
The person holding the flag in the first photo could be seen having three hands. The hands of the soldiers kneeling on the ground were locked in an abnormal manner.
All three images also carried the logo of Google's Gemini tool.
What did Google's AI tool show?: On asking Gemini to deploy its detector named 'SynthID' and check the authenticity of the images, it conclusively showed that all of them were indeed edited or generated using the Google's AI tool.
Other detector tools: Team WebQoof passed the three photos through another detection tool named 'Hive Moderation', which clearly showed that the images were "likely to contain AI-generated or deepfake content".
Conclusion: It is evident that all these images were AI-generated and did not show real visuals from Iran.-
