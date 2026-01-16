Union Minister Piyush Goyal Hasn’t Said India Will Stop Trade With Afghanistan

It was shared on 12 January with a caption that said, "#WATCH | Rajkot, Gujarat | On his visit to Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Saurashtra and Kutchh, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal says, "In 2003, when PM Narendra Modi started the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, no one would have imagined that this experiment would be so successful that other states would copy it. A spirit of competition will arise among states, which is essential for growth and nation-building... This conference will greatly boost the regional development. Businesses, startups and all sectors of industry in the region will greatly benefit..."."