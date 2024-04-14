Fake Graphic Viral as United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for ‘New World Order'

A viral graphic, which lists several points, claiming to show the United Nations' (UN) 'Agenda 2030 Mission Goals' has gone viral on social media.

It mentions that agenda in connection with a 'New World Order', a conspiracy theory which believes in a emerging totalitarian world government.

What points does it make?: It mentions that the UN is attempting to form a global government, police force, army, bank, and currency, along with focusing on depopulation, introducing Artificial Intelligence-based courts and mandatory multiple vaccines, among other claims.