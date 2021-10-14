Man Talking About Hinduism a Muslim Minister in UK? No, Claim Is False

The video of a man criticising India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and blaming him for "removing" Hinduism from school syllabus in India has been shared by social media users with a claim that he is a Muslim minister in the United Kingdom (UK) government.

However, we found that the man in the video – Jay Lakhani – was neither a Muslim nor a minister. According to video interviews of his found online, Lakhani was the director of an organisation called Hindu Academy and he taught Hinduism.

A LinkedIn page on his name says that he was a "theoretical physicist and global speaker", however, we were unable to independently verify that. We didn't find any record of him having a ministerial role in the UK government.