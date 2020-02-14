2 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Kolkata? No, Media Misreported

Speaking to The Quint, Barman also clarified that the airport had not sent him to undergo the tests and that he himself had volunteered to get them done as he had a cough.

According to him, he had been cleared during the screening at the Kolkata Airport on Tuesday, but told authorities that he should nonetheless be tested. From there, he was taken to the Beleghata ID hospital, where the requisite tests were done.

"My test results came on Thursday morning and I was allowed to leave," Barman said, having received clearance from the hospital. However, he said that he was shocked to find that media reports on Thursday afternoon had carried news of him having tested positive, even leading him to doubt his own test results.

"It was even circulated in WhatsApp groups," he said, ruing the fact that his identity had been revealed by the airport authorities.

Barman also told The Quint that one of his main concerns was that PTI had quoted an airport official, who told him that they had never given any such information to the news agency.

Additionally, Barman also said that even now, news outlets were spreading fake news, because their articles said that he had been quarantined, whereas he had been allowed to leave by the hospital after the tests came out negative.

"I was never quarantined by either the airport authority or the Beleghata ID Hospital," Barman stressed.