Video of TVK Workers Misbehaving With Traffic Police Predates Tamil Nadu Polls

A video showing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party workers arguing with a traffic police officer is being shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows them after their party emerged as a majority after the recent Tamil Nadu assembly polls.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the portion of the claim which showed the video and it led us to an Instagram post shared on 19 April 2026.
This shows that the video predates TVK winning the elections, as polling was held in Tamil Nadu on 23 April.
The post was shared by Chithirai One Media, with the caption that it showed TVK members "threatening the police."
The video was also shared by Jananesan News on their Facebook page on 20 April with the same context.
A keyword search with the term 'TVK threatening traffic police' led us to a report by The Times of India, which said that three TVK women cadre were booked in connection to the incident.
The report mentioned that they were charged under sections 239(b) and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to intentionally omission of information and obstructing public officers from performing their duties respectively.
Conclusion: A video predating Tamil Nadu's elections is being shared to falsely claim that it shows TVK cadres misbehaving with a traffic police official after coming to power.
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