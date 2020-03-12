Turmeric and Lemon Help Fight Coronavirus? Here’s the Truth

The Quint spoke to Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, who said that there is no evidence to support the argument that these substances are effective against the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

“We have no evidence that these substances can treat coronavirus. The claim is not correct and there is absolutely no evidence that these agents are effective against the virus,” he said.

Commenting on the confusion such messages can create, Chatterjee noted, “These substances are commonly used (as home remedies) in viral related diseases but their success against coronavirus is a matter of medical verification.”

Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Internal Medicine Specialist at Max Healthcare, also rubbished the claim and said it was not ‘medically substantiated.’ He explained that Vitamin C in citrus fruits has a positive impact on respiratory immunity but there is nothing to conclude that it is effective against COVID-19.

In the wake of the outbreak (now termed a pandemic by the World Health Organisation), many such claims have been circulated online. The Quint has examined all these claims and you can read all our coronavirus fact-check stories here.

The Quint also reached out to WHO to verify the claim and the story will be updated as and when we receive a reply.