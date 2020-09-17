Trump Posts Altered Clip of Biden, Says He Played Anti-Police Song

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 16 September, shared a manipulated video of Joe Biden from his event in Florida to push the narrative and suggest that Biden is opposed to law enforcement.

In a tweet, which now has been marked as “manipulated media” by Twitter shows Biden playing N.W.A.’s anti-police anthem, when in reality he had played a few bars of Despacito.

The footage has been taken from Biden’s Florida event where the Democratic presidential candidate played Luis Fonsi’s hit number after being introduced to it.