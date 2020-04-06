Old Video Shared as ‘Train Supplying Essentials’ Amid Lockdown

We also noticed that one of the comments said that it showed the Konkan Railway.

The Quint could not independently confirm the veracity of these videos, but we were able to establish that these videos existed much before the outbreak of coronavirus.

With regard to what is happening in the video, we found that the Indian Railways has a service called Roll On- Roll Off (RO-RO), which, according to this 2013 report is “a piggy back ride given to road trucks on railway wagons”.

The report also says that this service is plying on the Konkan Railway at “economic considerations”. The Konkan Railway was the first to start this service. A photo attached in the report also shows the similarity between the video and the service mentioned.