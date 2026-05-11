Unrelated Clips Shared as TMC Supporter Being Beaten on Road After WB Elections

A compilation of two videos is being shared to claim that it shows a Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporter named Sufiyan being thrashed on the streets after telling an interviewer that he would walk naked on the streets if the party lost the assembly elections.
What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the clip with a caption in Hindi that loosely translated to, "Sufiyan had said that if Didi lost, he would roam naked on the streets of Kolkata… then he hid himself. Hindus dragged him out of the house and turned him into a pigeon on the streets…What a sight."
What's the truth?: Both the videos are unrelated to each other. The second clip dates back to at least 23 April, which predates the assembly election results in West Bengal.
What led us to the truth?: On going through the comment section of the viral video, we found multiple replies suggesting that the clip (showing a clash on the streets) was actually from Shahbag, Dhaka, Bangladesh.
About the second clip: Taking the above findings as cue, we conducted a keyword search in Bangla on YouTube using the words "শাহবাগে এক ব্যক্তিকে মারধর করা হয়েছে (Translation: man beaten shahbagh).
This directed us to the full-version of the second clip uploaded on a verified channel named 'Mytv Bangladesh'.
It was shared on 23 April with a title that loosely translated to, "One killed in Shahbagh on suspicion of Shibir!."
This clearly proved that the second video predated the declaration of assembly election results in West Bengal.
What about the first video?: Team WebQoof noticed a watermark on the top-right side of the clip that said "TNX News".
We found a verified YouTube channel with the same name, which carried the full interview of the man named Sufiyan.
The video was posted on 23 April with a caption when translated to English said, "Who is winning Bengal? What did the public say after the first phase of voting? || Bengal Election 2026."
Conclusion: Evidently, the videos are unrelated to each other and are being shared together to peddle a false claim.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)