This Video Doesn’t Show Army Apprehending TMC Workers Disrupting Voting in WB

A video of army personnel apprehending several people, who were trying to disrupt the voting at booths, is being shared on the internet with users linking it to the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections.
What have users said?: One X (formerly Twitter) subscriber named 'The Hindu Association' shared the video with a caption that translated to, "The army gave a solid belt treatment on the spot to the TMC goons and rioters who were trying to capture the booth. The army gave the full thrashing to the TMC goons."
What's the truth?: The claim is false. The video dates back to February of this year and shows Bangladeshi army conducting an election exercise at Rasik Nagar Government Primary School in Dighinala.
How did we find that out?: At the beginning of the video, we noticed a white poster that carried some text. On using the help of Google Lens, we translated the text to English that said, "Thirteenth National Parliament Election-2026 Rashik Nagar Government Primary School Election Exercise."
News report: Next, we searched with Bangla keywords on Google and found a report published by Amar Bangladesh on 9 February.
It said that an election exercise was organised at the premises of Rasik Nagar government primary school in Dighinala Upazila.
The exercise was conducted to address the overall law and order and security situation during the upcoming 13th National Parliament elections.
The report further said that the exercise tested the security of polling stations, maintenance of law and order, rapid response in emergency situations, among others.
Other sources: Taking this forward, we performed another keyword search with Bangla words and found the same visuals (as seen in the viral clip) uploaded on a Facebook handle named 'Gonokantho News'.
The video was posted on 9 February. Its caption when translated to English said, "Army conducts drill to keep polling stations safe in Dighinala elections."
Conclusion: The findings make it evident that the viral video is from Bangladesh and is being incorrectly linked to West Bengal.
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