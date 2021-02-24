This Video of BJP Workers Attacking MLA’s House Isn’t From Bengal

The SHO added that on 31 January, some BJP workers threw stones at TRS MLA from Parkal, Challa Dharma Reddy’s house. The accused were arrested on 1 February.

According to the TNM’s report as well, BJP workers broke windows, pelted stones and chairs, while chanting, ‘Jai Shree Ram,’ at the MLA’s house.

The attack comes in light of the remarks made by Reddy on the Ram Mandir. He had earlier questioned BJP leaders why the people of Telangana should donate for the temple, when they already “have Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam.”

He had also questioned why no accounts were being made on the donations received and accused BJP of politicising the issue, while stating that he wasn’t against the construction of the temple.

The Times of India also reported that the police had detained 45 activists for the vandalism, who were sent to a 14-day judicial remand by a local court. These included BJP’s Warangal (Urban) President Ravu Padma, Warangal (Rural) President K Sridhar and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh.

Evidently, a video of an attack which took place in Telangana has been falsely shared as an incident in West Bengal.