Trump’s Pinocchio Moments: 10 Times US Prez Spread Misinformation

US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, is all set to visit India on 24 and 25 February and the visit is already making headlines for all the right and the wrong reasons. Be it the chatter around an Indo-US trade deal or the masking of Ahmedabad’s slums, Trump’s visit is attracting eyeballs from all corners.

Labelling most of his criticism as fake news or propaganda by media, Trump’s disdain for media is not a hidden secret. However, over the years, he has been in news more than just once for sharing fake news and misinformation.

So as India prepares to host the United States president, here’s a list of top 10 moments when Trump was caught sharing misinformation.