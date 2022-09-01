No, Crowd Didn't Chant 'Bhupesh Baghel Zindabad' at Tejasvi Surya's Event

On hearing the clip, we noticed some irregularities in the audio. We searched for it on YouTube using the keywords, "Tejasvi Surya Chhattisgarh" and came across a video uploaded on Surya's verified channel.

It was titled, "Halla Bol! BJYM protest over unemployment and corruption in education under Chhattisgarh Congress Government."

This clip was live streamed on 24 August 2022. We found the video was recorded from a side angle and that there were no slogans raised for CM Baghel in the clip.

We then looked for a clip from the same angle as seen in the video. We came across a tweet by the official handle of BJYM. At around 2:15 seconds, there was a frame similar to the one seen in the viral clip. Here, Surya, can be heard saying, "Bhupesh Baghel is Sonia Gandhi's collection master."