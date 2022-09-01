No, Crowd Didn't Chant 'Bhupesh Baghel Zindabad' at Tejasvi Surya's Event
A longer video shows that no slogans were raised in support of CM Baghel during Tejasvi Surya's speech.
A 13-second video of Bangalore South MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Tejasvi Surya, is being widely shared to claim that people raised 'Bhupesh Baghel Zindabad' slogans, while Surya was addressing them in Raipur.
Surya, who is also the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was in Chhattisgarh during the 'Halla Bol Andolan' to 'protest over the issue of unemployment, corruption in education' in the state.
The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of Indian National Congress' Chhattisgarh unit taking a dig at Surya.
However, we found that the video is edited. A longer version of the video was uploaded by the official Twitter handle of BJYM on 24 August 2022, and in that Surya can be heard said saying, "Bhupesh Bhagel is not a Chief Minister, he is Sonia Gandhi's 'collection master'."
CLAIM
The claim suggests that people were raising 'Bhupesh Baghel zindabad' slogans during the national leader of BJYM, Tejasvi Surya's speech.
The post was retweeted by the Congress Party's Chhattisgarh Twitter handle. The video had garnered over 74,000 views, at the time of writing this story.
WHAT WE FOUND
On hearing the clip, we noticed some irregularities in the audio. We searched for it on YouTube using the keywords, "Tejasvi Surya Chhattisgarh" and came across a video uploaded on Surya's verified channel.
It was titled, "Halla Bol! BJYM protest over unemployment and corruption in education under Chhattisgarh Congress Government."
This clip was live streamed on 24 August 2022. We found the video was recorded from a side angle and that there were no slogans raised for CM Baghel in the clip.
We then looked for a clip from the same angle as seen in the video. We came across a tweet by the official handle of BJYM. At around 2:15 seconds, there was a frame similar to the one seen in the viral clip. Here, Surya, can be heard saying, "Bhupesh Baghel is Sonia Gandhi's collection master."
Clearly, an edited video of Surya's speech is being widely shared on social media platforms to create the misleading narrative.
