Pak Woman Yelled at Polio Workers? No, Tarek Fatah Gets It Wrong
CLAIM
Canada-based TV commentator and writer, Tarek Fatah shared a video of a woman screaming at polio vaccine volunteers with a claim that it is from Pakistan.
“Pakistani mother slams the door shut in the face of Polio workers. Screams at the two female volunteers,” the caption read.
The tweet had received 1,500 shares and garnered over 4,000 reactions at the time of writing this story.
Fatah and many others have shared the video with the same false claim on Facebook.
TRUE OR FALSE?
False.
The Quint could confirm that the claim along with which the video is being circulated is absolutely false. The video clip in fact, has been taken from a 2018 Pakistani movie called ‘Load Wedding’.
WHAT WE FOUND
Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat who was a part of the movie, took to Twitter to debunk Fatah’s claim.
While responding to Fatah Hayat wrote, “It’s a scene from my movie Load Wedding, the polio worker is me & that woman an actress. Through the film we were raising awareness of the issue. Glad to see our performances were so convincing.”
We ran a Google keyword search using ‘Load Wedding polio vaccination scene’ and found a video of the scene from the movie uploaded on AryMip, an entertainment website from Pakistan.
