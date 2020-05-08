A coronavirus awareness video released by Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur Police is going viral with the misleading claim that the district police has come up with an innovative way to deal with lockdown violators and is catching and putting them in an ambulance with a COVID-19 patient. Many news channels have also misleadingly claimed the same.In reality, the video was staged by the police with performers to send a message of caution to people against violating the lockdown.CLAIMRepublic Bharat aired a bulletin on 24 April in which the anchor goes open to say that this is how the police in Tiruppur is punishing the lockdown violators.Video From Italy Shared as IAF Paints Sky in National Flag ColoursETV Telangana also ran a news package on the video with the same claim, but they added that the patient in the ambulance wasn’t a real one.India TV also shared the video with the misleading claim.The Economic Times too, uploaded a video which mentioned that the patient in the ambulance was positive. It should be noted that the article was published under news agency ANI’s byline.Some people on Twitter also believed that the video showed an incident that had actually happened.WHAT WE FOUNDWe found that the video was being shared online with a misleading claim.We checked the original video, which was released by the Tiruppur Police on their Twitter and their YouTube handles.On its release, it was publicised that the video was made in the interest of creating awareness among people. Further, the version being shared online is only a portion of the full video.The actual video, seen in both the social media uploads above, carried a statement from the police where they say that the ‘patient’ seen in the video doesn't have coronavirus and that they had dressed him up this way just for the purpose of the video. Even the violators were a part of the enactment.100 Nurses in Jhalawar Resigned Over Misbehaviour by Jamaatis? No!Speaking to The Quint, Chandra Kantha, Inspector, Special Branch, Tiruppur also confirmed that it was an act put together by the police to create awareness.Earlier, speaking to The News Minute, SP of Tiruppur, Disha Mittal had said that this was done to “show potential violators what their breaking or rules could result in”.Evidently, a portion of the video was aired by news channels and also shared by users with the misleading claim that this incident was real. The truth is that the police in Tamil Nadu have only staged it as a warning to those violating lockdown and the consequences of their actions.You can read all our coronavirus fact-checks here.(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)