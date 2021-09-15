Taliban Bans Sanitary Napkins? No, That's a Morphed CNN Screenshot
The viral screenshot used incorrect logo of CNN and misspelt several words, suggesting that it was fake.
A screenshot purportedly showing an article published by international news organisation CNN stating that the Taliban has banned sanitary napkins in Afghanistan, is being shared on social media.
However, we found that the viral screenshot used incorrect logo of CNN and misspelt several words, suggesting that it is fake.
CLAIM
The headline seen in the screenshot reads: "Taliban bans sanitory napkins in Afghanistan, says it's not a Sharia complaint practice (sic)."
The image was shared by Twitter user 'Sunanda Roy' with the text: "Real women empowerment for feminazis. (sic)"
WHAT WE FOUND
We ran a search on Google using the headline seen in the viral screenshot, however, could not find any such article being carried by CNN.
Next, we noticed that the headline was riddled with spelling mistakes. For instance: 'sanitary' was spelt as "sanitory" and 'compliant' as "complaint".
The viral screenshot also showed an incorrect logo of CNN. We compared the viral screenshot with a CNN article published on 13 September, when viewed using a web browser on a mobile phone, and found that the 'N' in CNN's logo had been inverted in the former.
Further, we couldn't find any news report on Taliban banning sanitary napkins after taking control over Afghanistan.
Evidently, a morphed screenshot was shared by social media users falsely claiming to show that media outlet CNN published an article on Taliban banning sanitary napkins in Afghanistan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.