Old Video of Vandalisation in Switzerland Falsely Shared as Situation in Bengal

A video showing a group of people attacking and vandalising cars is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows the situation in West Bengal.

The claim also communalises the incident, stating that Muslims are behind the attack, adding, in eight Indian states, Muslims are in majority and that "India must beware."

The claim is being shared in the backdrop of the Birbhum violence where eight people were charred to death in Bogtui village of West Bengal on 21 March, in retaliation of the death of Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat deputy chief of Barshal village, Bhadu Sheikh.