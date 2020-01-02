Swedish Child Beaten by Muslim Immigrants? No, It’s False News
CLAIM
A graphic image of a bruised child is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that the kid was attacked in Sweden by Muslim immigrants for having blue eyes.
The image was published in an article by a website called Daily Political News which claimed, “A 12-year-old boy in the Swedish city of Helsingborg is beaten up by an Arab immigrant because he has blue eyes. (sic)”
The article also goes on to mention that this incident has not been reported as a hate crime.
“The incident has not been reported as a hate crime. Another case of a Muslim migrant getting away with an obvious crime because of liberal judges,” the article read.
The image was also shared by a Twitter user David Vance with the same false narrative.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The Quint could verify that the image is being shared with a misleading claim. The child in the image was not beaten by Muslim immigrants for having blue eyes but was injured in a dog attack. Further, the incident is nearly 11 years old.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
A google keywords search using terms like ‘Swedish child beaten for having blue eyes’ directed us to multiple news reports concerning the incident. According to a report by BBC, the child in the image is Sophie Willis was attacked by a Rottweiler, named Kaizer, at her home in Cardiff following which she needed 20 stitches to her face.
Another report by Daily Mail suggested that the incident is from 2008 and stated that Sophie’s father Rob Willis, had bought the dog from Cardiff Council's dogs' home, on the city's Penarth Road, after it was picked up and taken there as a stray.
So, the claim that the child was beaten up by Muslim immigrants for having blue eyes is completely false.
