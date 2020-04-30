CLAIMShiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Sirsa on 29 April shared a video showing a large number of people gathering near a mosque and violating lockdown rules with a claim that it’s from Delhi’s Daryaganj area.Tagging Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, he took a jibe at the AAP leader and said that by allowing a huge gathering like the one seen in the video, he is risking the lives of all Delhi's citizens.Although Sirsa later took down his tweet, the video is viral on several social media platforms with the same claim.(Click here for live updates on COVID-19. Also visit Quint Fit for comprehensive coverage on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.)TISS Professors Falsely Targeted For ‘Supporting Palghar Accused’TRUE OR FALSE?False.Contrary to the claim the video is not from Daryaganj in Delhi but from Surat in Gujarat where several people had gathered near the Madina Masjid on 26 April 2020.WHAT WE FOUNDWe were able to identify the incident as one from Surat where several people violated lockdown for shopping. The incident was reported by several news outlets on 27 April after a video showing people flouting lockdown rules went viral on the internet on 26 April.Although the video shared in the news reports was shot from a different angle, we were able to match some frames.We then followed it up with a keyword search using “Surat mosque gathering” on Twitter and came across a Tweet by Surat MLA Harsh Sanghavi which carried the same video.According to a report by Business Standard dated 27 April, “Amid coronavirus lockdown imposed across the nation, a huge crowd was gathered outside a mosque for shopping in Gujarat's Surat on 26 April.”Hence, a video showing people violating lockdown in Surat was falsely circulated with a claim that the incident happened in Delhi.(With inputs from SM HoaxSlayer and Business Standard)TikTok Unveils Features to Tackle Its Fake News ProblemYou can read all our fact-checked stories here.(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)