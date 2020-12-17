Fake Alert: That’s Not a Supermarket Set-up by Farmers in B’luru

A set of images where fruits and vegetables can be seen kept inside trolleys arranged in a warehouse is being shared on the internet with a claim that they show a supermarket set-up by farmers in Bengaluru, and that the new farm laws will allow farmers in Punjab and Haryana to participate in similar ventures.

However, we found that the images have been lifted from the website of a Bengaluru-based agricultural start-up, Humus, and are not from any supermarket set-up by farmers.